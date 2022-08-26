Food storage hacks that could cause harm

By Marcia Lense
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The latest viral TikTok trend is a tip for keeping avocados “fresh” by submerging them in water and storing them in the refrigerator until you are ready to eat them. That prompted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to release a warning about the health risks associated with it.

“It gives bacteria a chance to harbor and multiply overnight, or even over months, like some people are doing. It increases your risk for those GI infections such as listeria, salmonella,” said Rachel Gustafson, an OSF HealthCare family medicine advanced practice nurse.

Gustafson says the best way to store an avocado would be on the counter if it is not yet opened, and then keep it in a sealed container in the refrigerator after it’s been sliced open. Once properly stored, the best time to finish eating your avocado is within two to three days.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Bluey's Big Play will be at River Center Adler Theatre in Davenport on June 14-15, 2023.
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Davenport
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students
Travis John Paulsen, 35, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children

Latest News

Safe food storage
Food storage hacks that could cause harm
There were 172 confirmed gunfire incidents in Davenport in 2017, 206 in 2018 and 194 in 2019,...
‘The gun violence wasn’t slowing down’: Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime
Police: Man dies after assault in Rock Falls
Davenport police are shifting how the department responds to gun crime, using a community-based...
'The gun violence wasn’t slowing down’: Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime