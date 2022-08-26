Food storage hacks that could cause harm

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The latest viral TikTok trend is a tip for keeping avocados “fresh” by submerging them in water and storing them in the refrigerator until you are ready to eat them. That prompted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to release a warning about the health risks associated with it.

“It gives bacteria a chance to harbor and multiply overnight, or even over months, like some people are doing. It increases your risk for those GI infections such as listeria, salmonella,” said Rachel Gustafson, an OSF HealthCare family medicine advanced practice nurse.

Gustafson says the best way to store an avocado would be on the counter if it is not yet opened, and then keep it in a sealed container in the refrigerator after it’s been sliced open. Once properly stored, the best time to finish eating your avocado is within two to three days.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.