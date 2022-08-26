KWQC updates the studio

By KWQC Staff and Sharon DeRycke
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About three years after the KWQC set debuted, there are some updates being added.

The news desk got an addition to the screen behind, called the array. The lighted border allows for color changes.

The M1 was updated with a new monitor with the same changing color light border. Last the BAM area, we added two monitors to allow for more video graphics and more.

