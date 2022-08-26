Moline kicks off 3-day music fest for its 150th birthday

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds filed into River Drive in downtown Moline on Thursday, for a party 150 years in the making.

The city wanted to celebrate its birthday with a bang. Tory Brecht, Moline’s communications coordinator said the milestone was the perfect segue into post-pandemic life.

“Our downtown retailers are really hungry to show off that they’re back and ready for business,” Brecht said. “We thought bringing people right down here to the heart of the city would be the best way to do that.”

One festival goer, Packie Lawrence, was in town visiting for Moline High School’s reunion and was blown away by the city’s growth.

“I was gone for what? 20 years? It has changed tremendously,” Lawrence said. “I used to live on 4th Ave. I was here when the biggest thing here was the LeClaire hotel.”

The Sesquicentennial festival will host plenty of local food, drink and clothes vendors. Many of which are regulars at Mercado on Fifth.

Executive Director of the Hispanic market, Anamaria Rocha, said she’s excited to be a part of the party.

“It has been such a great community initiative for everyone to come together,” Rocha said. “The city was very inclusive in their committee to get us all together to ask our opinions, to ask what we wanted, to ask what we thought that they should include.”

While the city started the party early in the week, the real festival kicked off Thursday with more than 20 bands set to play on two stages.

Instead of its normal routine, Mercado will host a stage takeover, bringing Banda Cerro Azul from Chicago as the headliner on Friday.

“To be part of the main stage is amazing,” Rocha said, “It’s amazing to have that partnership, that support, and to be able to expose the rest of the community maybe that has never been to Mercado to that.”

After the takeover, the music continues all day Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Saturday will also include a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event before the music at 9 a.m. Then, the festival will also host a fireworks display sometime at dusk.

Line-ups and set times for Friday and Saturday can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Southeast Little League says viral video not ‘racially motivated’
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Rock Island County deputies said Steven R. Mudd of Port Byron has been missing since Tuesday.
Rock Island County deputies searching for missing Port Byron man
Lori O'Dell donated her kidney to Alysia Beam, her best friend since seventh grade
QCA resident donates kidney to her best friend struggling with kidney failure

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Friday starts with patchy fog. Sun and low 80s in the afternoon
Drag racers, QCA community prepare for 68th World Series of Drag Racing
The 68th World Series of Drag Racing begins on Aug. 26
Drag racers, QCA community prepare for 68th World Series of Drag Racing
Monarchs and Mariachi Sept 10 at The Putnam
‘Monarchs and Mariachi!’ at the Putnam slated for Sept. 10