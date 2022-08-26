Moline kicks off 3-day music fest for its 150th birthday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds filed into River Drive in downtown Moline on Thursday, for a party 150 years in the making.

The city wanted to celebrate its birthday with a bang. Tory Brecht, Moline’s communications coordinator said the milestone was the perfect segue into post-pandemic life.

“Our downtown retailers are really hungry to show off that they’re back and ready for business,” Brecht said. “We thought bringing people right down here to the heart of the city would be the best way to do that.”

One festival goer, Packie Lawrence, was in town visiting for Moline High School’s reunion and was blown away by the city’s growth.

“I was gone for what? 20 years? It has changed tremendously,” Lawrence said. “I used to live on 4th Ave. I was here when the biggest thing here was the LeClaire hotel.”

The Sesquicentennial festival will host plenty of local food, drink and clothes vendors. Many of which are regulars at Mercado on Fifth.

Executive Director of the Hispanic market, Anamaria Rocha, said she’s excited to be a part of the party.

“It has been such a great community initiative for everyone to come together,” Rocha said. “The city was very inclusive in their committee to get us all together to ask our opinions, to ask what we wanted, to ask what we thought that they should include.”

While the city started the party early in the week, the real festival kicked off Thursday with more than 20 bands set to play on two stages.

Instead of its normal routine, Mercado will host a stage takeover, bringing Banda Cerro Azul from Chicago as the headliner on Friday.

“To be part of the main stage is amazing,” Rocha said, “It’s amazing to have that partnership, that support, and to be able to expose the rest of the community maybe that has never been to Mercado to that.”

After the takeover, the music continues all day Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Saturday will also include a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event before the music at 9 a.m. Then, the festival will also host a fireworks display sometime at dusk.

Line-ups and set times for Friday and Saturday can be found here.

