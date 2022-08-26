Moline’s sesquicentennial celebration underway through Saturday

Festivities include free admission for all ages
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is hosting a sesquicentennial celebration in honor of 150 years since being incorporated.

TV6′s Kyle Kiel reports twice from the the music and arts street festival going on through Aug. 27 at River Drive between 12th and 15th Streets in downtown Moline.

Nearly 20 bands are booked to perform on various stage locations. Some of the artists include Anjelika Jelly Joseph, Celisse, and Pokey LaFarge. There will also be food vendors, a “Kids Zone” featuring some bounce houses, face painting, clowns, chalk art and a coloring book station and more.

Please note that backpacks and purses larger than a clutch are not allowed. Attendees can bring lawn chairs, strollers and diaper bags. All items are subject to search.

Festivities include free admission for all ages. For more information, click here.

