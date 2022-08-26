New playground opens at Earl Hanson School in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - Students at Earl Hanson Elementary School have a new place to play during recess and before and after school. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the opening of a new playground.

According to the Rock Island-Milan School District, the new equipment was paid for through a donation by Heidi Huiskamp Collins to the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation. The donation was more than $150,000.

“A big part of my philanthropy is modeling for women that they can step into their power and show how women philanthropists can make an impact,” said Huiskamp Collins.

Students were able to vote on the color of the playground and chose purple, which is the school’s color.

“We are so very grateful for Mrs. Huiskamp Collin’s generosity. Not only will our students have a safe place to play but so will kids in our community,” said Earl Hanson Principal Sarah Leonard.

