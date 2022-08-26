Police: Man arrested on sexual abuse, prostitution charges

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) -A Fort Madison man was arrested Aug. 18 in connection to a 2021 sex offense with a teen, according to police.

Charles Dean Meyer, 50, was charged with third-degree sexual abuse of a child, a Class C felony; prostitution, a Class D felony; and purchase/possession of a depiction of a minor in sex acts; 1st offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to police, additional searches we done at Meyer’s home and workplace after his arrest. Police found and seized electronic devices and storage media.

According to police, officers found digital images of women in various stages of undressing while using the restroom at Vel’s Amigo’s Restaurant, in Fort Madison between July 2020 and August 2021.

Additional charges were filed against Meyer after the findings, police said. The charges are 14 counts of invasion of privacy, each an aggravated misdemeanor; purchase/possession of a depiction of a minor in sex acts, an aggravated misdemeanor; and dominion/control of a firearm/off weapon by domestic abuse offender, a Class D felony.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. More charges are expected from the recording device in the restroom.

The owner and management team at Vel’s Amigo’s Restaurant has been cooperative with law enforcement, according to police. No evidence has been found to suggest anyone but Meyer had known or was involved with the recordings.

Meyer is being held at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.