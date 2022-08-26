Police: Man arrested on sexual abuse, prostitution charges

(WJRT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) -A Fort Madison man was arrested Aug. 18 in connection to a 2021 sex offense with a teen, according to police.

Charles Dean Meyer, 50, was charged with third-degree sexual abuse of a child, a Class C felony; prostitution, a Class D felony; and purchase/possession of a depiction of a minor in sex acts; 1st offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to police, additional searches we done at Meyer’s home and workplace after his arrest. Police found and seized electronic devices and storage media.

According to police, officers found digital images of women in various stages of undressing while using the restroom at Vel’s Amigo’s Restaurant, in Fort Madison between July 2020 and August 2021.

Additional charges were filed against Meyer after the findings, police said. The charges are 14 counts of invasion of privacy, each an aggravated misdemeanor; purchase/possession of a depiction of a minor in sex acts, an aggravated misdemeanor; and dominion/control of a firearm/off weapon by domestic abuse offender, a Class D felony.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. More charges are expected from the recording device in the restroom.

The owner and management team at Vel’s Amigo’s Restaurant has been cooperative with law enforcement, according to police. No evidence has been found to suggest anyone but Meyer had known or was involved with the recordings.

Meyer is being held at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Bluey's Big Play will be at River Center Adler Theatre in Davenport on June 14-15, 2023.
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Davenport
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

Travis John Paulsen, 35, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children
The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly...
Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola
Taming of the Slough (file)
Taming of the Slough kicks off Sept. 18
Less humid Friday