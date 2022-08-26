Police: Man dies after assault in Rock Falls

(Source: Pexels/MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died Thursday after police say he was assaulted in Rock Falls on Aug. 6.

The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release.

According to police, when officers arrived they found 61-year-old Ronald Fistler injured on the ground. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later to OSF in Rockford. Fistler died Thursday around 12:15 a.m. at Amberwood Care Center, police said.

According to police, an autopsy will be done at a later date. Additional charges may be filed pending the results.

Scott Hagerman, 60, was arrested for aggravated battery, police said. He was taken to Whiteside County Jail.

Hagerman remains at the Whiteside county Jail on a $40,000 bond for aggravated battery.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

