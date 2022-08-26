Quad City pollen count jumps to high range
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - If you suffer from ragweed allergies, then you probably have noticed a change. The Friday pollen count in the Quad Cities nearly doubled from the day before at 130 grains per cubic meter (gr/m3). Local allergist Dr. Mark Blaser says that level of pollen in the air is considered high. He says ragweed pollen season typically starts in early to mid-August and peaks around Labor Day.
Thursday’s pollen count was 70 gr/m3, which is in the moderate range and had been the highest level since Dr. Blaser started taking measurements on Aug. 11. Ragweed can cause watery eyes and a runny nose in those who are allergic.
Ragweed pollen levels:
0-40 low
50-90 moderate
100-140 high
150 or greater very high
