Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer.

Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday.

According to Terrill, a woman said she was motioned to pull over by a man in his early 30s who was wearing all black clothing and sunglasses.

The woman believed he was an officer and he identified himself as being an officer when he approached her vehicle, Terrill said.

The man was in a black or dark-colored smaller SUV that did not have visible police markings and no visible police lighting.

Terrill is reminding the public to be vigilant of unusual activity.

“You are required to pull over only for visible flashing red lights,” Terrill said in a media release. “If for whatever reason you are questioning the authenticity of a police stop, please turn on your hazard lights, slow down and continue to drive to a safe place while calling 911 to verify that the stop is legitimate.”

Terrill asks anyone with information about this incident to call the sheriff’s offices at 309-582-5194 or Mercer County Crimestoppers at 309-582-3500.

The sheriff’s office and Viola police are investigating the incident.

