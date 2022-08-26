Taming of the Slough kicks off Sept. 18

Taming of the Slough (file)
Taming of the Slough (file)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Action’s Taming of the Slough Triathlon, which combines paddling, mountain biking and running, kicks off Sept. 18.

According to a media release, the Taming of the Slough race will take place in the Sylvan Slough on Sylvan Island and on the new I-74 Bridge.

The race will start at 8 a.m. at Bass Street YMCA, 1701 1st Avenue, Moline.

Visit www.riveraction.org/Taming to register online. Packet pickup is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Bent River Brewing Company, 1413 5th Ave, Moline.

Awarded categories include:

  • Men’s Individual
  • Women’s individual
  • Youth (under 16)
  • Men’s 3-Person Relay
  • Women’s 3-Person Relay
  • Corporate Challenge (three-Person Relay)

River Action will hold Tune Up for Taming practices on Thursdays leading up to the race. Runners can meet at the Bass Street YMCA to practice the paddle and mountain bike courses from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.

Volunteers are needed for all points along the route. If interested, contact riveraction@riveraction.org.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Bluey's Big Play will be at River Center Adler Theatre in Davenport on June 14-15, 2023.
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Davenport
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming

Latest News

The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly...
Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola
Less humid Friday
The City of Moline is celebrating its 150th birthday with a week full of events in the Moline...
Moline kicks off 3-day music fest for its 150th birthday
First Alert Forecast - Friday starts with patchy fog. Sun and low 80s in the afternoon