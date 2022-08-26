Taming of the Slough kicks off Sept. 18

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Action’s Taming of the Slough Triathlon, which combines paddling, mountain biking and running, kicks off Sept. 18.

According to a media release, the Taming of the Slough race will take place in the Sylvan Slough on Sylvan Island and on the new I-74 Bridge.

The race will start at 8 a.m. at Bass Street YMCA, 1701 1st Avenue, Moline.

Visit www.riveraction.org/Taming to register online. Packet pickup is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Bent River Brewing Company, 1413 5th Ave, Moline.

Awarded categories include:

Men’s Individual

Women’s individual

Youth (under 16)

Men’s 3-Person Relay

Women’s 3-Person Relay

Corporate Challenge (three-Person Relay)

River Action will hold Tune Up for Taming practices on Thursdays leading up to the race. Runners can meet at the Bass Street YMCA to practice the paddle and mountain bike courses from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.

Volunteers are needed for all points along the route. If interested, contact riveraction@riveraction.org.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.