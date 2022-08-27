3rd annual Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive set for Sept. 17

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -September is ‘Childhood Cancer Awareness Month” and a local non-profit that helps families in Iowa impacted by pediatric cancer is on a mission to “go gold” to spread the word.

Jessica McKearney, Hudson Strong Foundation, informs viewers about the cancer diagnosis and chemo treatment timeline of her son, Hudson, and why the family decided to establish the foundation. Hudson’s diagnosis with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). happened in March, 2019.

She invites viewers to support the charity by rolling up their sleeves for the upcoming Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Park View Lutheran Church, 14 Grove Road, Eldridge.

5-year-old Hudson went through 3 years of cancer treatments and would not have survived without blood donors.

To schedule a donation during this blood drive, click HERE.

There will be food vendors, a lemonade stand (run by Hudson) featuring foundation merchandise, and other festivities associated with the effort. All proceeds go to the Hudson Strong Foundation helping pediatric cancer families in Iowa.

Additionally, donations of new toys for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital will be encouraged.

For more information about the Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive event, visit HERE.

