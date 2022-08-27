3rd annual Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive set for Sept. 17

The Eldridge event also features a toy drive for pediatric cancer patients in Iowa City, food vendors, and more
Hudson Strong Foundation
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -September is ‘Childhood Cancer Awareness Month” and a local non-profit that helps families in Iowa impacted by pediatric cancer is on a mission to “go gold” to spread the word.

Jessica McKearney, Hudson Strong Foundation, informs viewers about the cancer diagnosis and chemo treatment timeline of her son, Hudson, and why the family decided to establish the foundation. Hudson’s diagnosis with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). happened in March, 2019.

She invites viewers to support the charity by rolling up their sleeves for the upcoming Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Park View Lutheran Church, 14 Grove Road, Eldridge.

5-year-old Hudson went through 3 years of cancer treatments and would not have survived without blood donors.

To schedule a donation during this blood drive, click HERE.

There will be food vendors, a lemonade stand (run by Hudson) featuring foundation merchandise, and other festivities associated with the effort. All proceeds go to the Hudson Strong Foundation helping pediatric cancer families in Iowa.

Additionally, donations of new toys for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital will be encouraged.

For more information about the Hudson’s Heroes Blood Drive event, visit HERE.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Travis John Paulsen, 35, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster
Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their...
Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses

Latest News

Hand In Hand Music Fest is a first-ever event benefitting the non-profit slated for Sept. 4,...
Hand In Hand to host first music fest on Sept. 4
Hy-Vee Back-to-School Bash is Aug. 27
Hy-Vee’s Back-to-School Bash health fair is Saturday
Hoker's Haul during Quad Cities 150
Hoker’s Haul for Toys for Tots at Davenport Speedway
Shop with Hops in Musicatine
Shop with Hops, Food Truck Fight coming to Muscatine