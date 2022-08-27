Hand In Hand to host first music fest on Sept. 4

The family-friendly fundraiser will be held in Bettendorf from 4-10 p.m. rain or shine
First-ever Hand In Hand Music Fest is Sept. 4
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jambrella Production presents a fundraising event that benefits the lives of children and adults of all abilities.

Hand in Hand is set to host the non-profit’s first music fest during Labor Day weekend. The music fest will occur from 4-10 p.m. at the Isle Casino’s covered parking lot, 1777 Isle Parkway in Bettendorf. The fundraiser will happen rain or shine.

Samantha Yeager-Walrath, Development and Marketing Director, discusses the festival slated to include lots of live music from local bands, including Electric Shock, B and D Acoustics, Jason Carl Band, Crooked Cactus, and Moonshine Run.

Besides music, there will be bounce houses, face painting, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, guitar raffle, and beverages from Purgatory Pub. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Tickets are sold online or at the door. Adults are $25, and children are $10.

All proceeds will go to Hand in Hand’s mission to empower children and adults of all abilities to learn and grow by providing inclusive programs and supporting families.

For more information or to volunteer, visit their website or visit the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Travis John Paulsen, 35, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night

Latest News

Hy-Vee Back-to-School Bash is Aug. 27
Hy-Vee’s Back-to-School Bash health fair is Saturday
Hoker's Haul during Quad Cities 150
Hoker’s Haul for Toys for Tots at Davenport Speedway
Shop with Hops in Musicatine
Shop with Hops, Food Truck Fight coming to Muscatine
Cirque Italia Water Circus
Cirque Italia’s contemporary circus captivates audiences at fairgrounds through Sunday