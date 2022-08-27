Hand In Hand to host first music fest on Sept. 4

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jambrella Production presents a fundraising event that benefits the lives of children and adults of all abilities.

Hand in Hand is set to host the non-profit’s first music fest during Labor Day weekend. The music fest will occur from 4-10 p.m. at the Isle Casino’s covered parking lot, 1777 Isle Parkway in Bettendorf. The fundraiser will happen rain or shine.

Samantha Yeager-Walrath, Development and Marketing Director, discusses the festival slated to include lots of live music from local bands, including Electric Shock, B and D Acoustics, Jason Carl Band, Crooked Cactus, and Moonshine Run.

Besides music, there will be bounce houses, face painting, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, guitar raffle, and beverages from Purgatory Pub. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Tickets are sold online or at the door. Adults are $25, and children are $10.

All proceeds will go to Hand in Hand’s mission to empower children and adults of all abilities to learn and grow by providing inclusive programs and supporting families.

For more information or to volunteer, visit their website or visit the event’s Facebook page.

