Hoker’s Haul for Toys for Tots at Davenport Speedway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The World of Outlaws Late Models makes second trip to Iowa with their return to Davenport Speedway for the Quad Cities 150 now underway along on the banks of the Mississippi River through Aug. 27.

Jeff Hoker, owner of Hoker Trucking, talks about the event and how it’s the second year for collecting toys for area children in need for Hoker’s Haul for Toys for Tots.

Marines will be on hand to collect the toys with the goal to fill a trailer before the races. Images from last year’s event are shared during the interview.

Details about the event and toy collection are at https://hokertrucking.com/quad-cities-150.

To buy tickets or get further information, call Call for tickets: 844-347-8849.

