Hoker’s Haul for Toys for Tots at Davenport Speedway

It’s the second year of collecting toys during the Quad Cities 150
Hoker's Haul
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The World of Outlaws Late Models makes second trip to Iowa with their return to Davenport Speedway for the Quad Cities 150 now underway along on the banks of the Mississippi River through Aug. 27.

Jeff Hoker, owner of Hoker Trucking, talks about the event and how it’s the second year for collecting toys for area children in need for Hoker’s Haul for Toys for Tots.

Marines will be on hand to collect the toys with the goal to fill a trailer before the races. Images from last year’s event are shared during the interview.

Details about the event and toy collection are at https://hokertrucking.com/quad-cities-150.

To buy tickets or get further information, call Call for tickets: 844-347-8849.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Davenport Police respond to shots fired Wednesday night
Bluey's Big Play will be at River Center Adler Theatre in Davenport on June 14-15, 2023.
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Davenport
Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a car crash on the North Fairmount...
Identities released after crash in Davenport kills 2, injures 3 people
Travis John Paulsen, 35, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students

Latest News

Hy-Vee Back-to-School Bash is Aug. 27
Hy-Vee’s Back-to-School Bash health fair is Saturday
Shop with Hops in Musicatine
Shop with Hops, Food Truck Fight coming to Muscatine
Cirque Italia Water Circus
Cirque Italia’s contemporary circus captivates audiences at fairgrounds through Sunday
Moline's 150 celebration underway
Moline’s sesquicentennial celebration underway through Saturday