Hy-Vee’s Back-to-School Bash health fair is Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The back-to-school season means that the meal routines will be changing in most households. That’s why the Hy-Vee dietitian team is offering an event that is perfect for preparing for the food prep reboot.

Hy-Vee dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN invites viewers to bring the family to their annual Back-to-School Bash health fair on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Northgate Mall Hy-Vee store, 1823 East Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Attendees can expect to enjoy tasty dietitian demos, food sampling, local vendors with product displays, school-friendly recipe ideas, and much more. Two of the dietitian picks of the month will be highlighted, including California walnuts and “Have a Plant with Eggs”.

There will also be an “Event Passport”--the completion of which will provide guests a chance to win some great prizes.

Plus it’s an opportunity to learn more about the Healthy Habits menu program and Freezer Meal Workshops which offer programs to set your family up for success this school year.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.