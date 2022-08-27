Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash

By Samson Kimani
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing into a car while being pursued by Iowa State Police, according to an ISP sergeant.

Police say they were pursuing a man due to him driving at high speeds of over 100 mph. At 9:55p, the driver crashed into the back of a white Ford Fusion, near the intersection of Fairmount Street, and River Drive. According to ISP, a woman sustained minor injuries but she refused medical services. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was the only occupant of the Ford Fusion, officials said. Davenport Fire, Police, and EMS assisted on scene as well as Blue Grass Police.

This is a developing story, TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

