Shop with Hops, Food Truck Fight coming to Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa– Shops with Hops is returning to Muscatine starting at 3 p.m. at Contrary Brewing on Aug. 27.

Bobby Ray Bunch, owner of Food Truck Fight, discusses how to participate in the event involving a dozen local and regional breweries that will set up a tasting stations in various shops and businesses. This is a great way for locals and visitors to explore the downtown area while having the opportunity to talk to the brew masters as they sample various types of craft beer at each stop.

After picking up an attendee swag-bag, craft beer lovers will sip, sample and shop. Each attendee receives their very own 5-ounce souvenir tasting glass, koozie-sling, shop and brewery pairing map, and more. Shops with Hops tickets are on sale now at www.ShopsWithHops.com and at Contrary Brewing for $20.

The official charity partner of Shops with Hops is Getting Heroes Home – a locally based non-profit organization that provides emergency and holiday travel accommodations to our nation’s active duty service member, connecting them with their families when it matters most.

Muscatine is also excited that Food Truck Fight is returning on Sept. 17, in Riverside Park, from 12-8 p.m. More than 15 local and regional food trucks will dish out a wide variety of cuisines.

Food Truck Fight is open to the public and admission is $10 per adult, kids 12 and under are free. Each food truck will have a $3 sample item as well as a full menu for purchase. All activities and entertainment are no additional cost to attendees.

This event has something for everyone – food trucks, a fully stocked beverage tent, live bands all day long, a game-day broadcast, bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, official event merchandise for purchase, and more!

Organizers will crown a new Food Truck Fight champion at 7 p.m. after votes cast by attendees are tallied.

For more information about how to attend – visit www.FoodTruckFight.com

Food Truck Fight aims to improve communities through tourism, community engagement, and economic impact. A portion of the proceeds from Food Truck Fight will be donated right back into the host community.

???????Dena Ferreira, marketing and events coordinator for the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.