Warmer This Weekend

Rain Chances Likely Sunday
Look for warm weather this weekend. A sun/cloud mix today, then rain chances tomorrow. Highs in the 80's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The weekend will be divided into a warm, dry period today, followed by some active weather for your Sunday. Look for partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs reaching the lower to middle 80′s. Storms (and the severe weather threat) will stay to the west of the QCA. Clouds will be on the increase overnight, with showers moving in toward morning. Expect occasional showers and thunderstorms Sunday, with highs in the 80′s. Rain chances continue into the start of the week with storms likely Monday, then scattered clouds and sunshine through the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High: 85°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for showers or storms toward morning. Low: 67°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm, with showers and thunderstorms. High: 86°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

