2 seriously injured in Scott county car crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in Scott County.

The Scott Emergency Communications Center office received an emergency call at 8:42 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 70th Avenue and 160th Street, according to a press release.

Officials say the Scott County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene and determined a 2016 black Buick Encore traveling west on 160th Street failed to stop for the posted stop sign at 70th Avenue. The car then struck a 2006 gray Honda Pilot traveling north on 70th Avenue, officers said.

One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition as they were ejected from a vehicle due to not wearing a seat belt. Another person sustained serious injuries as well and was also transported to a local hospital, according to a press release.

Blue Grass Fire, Walcott Fire, Medic, MedForce, the Iowa State Patrol, Buffalo PD, and Walcott PD all assisted on scene. Scott County Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

