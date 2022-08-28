Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday at 5:21 p.m. near the 900 block of 34th avenue, according to a press release.

Fire officials say that all three occupants of the house escaped safely, and firefighters put out the fire within 10 minutes of arrival. American Red Cross Quad Cities is helping the family find shelter, as the house was deemed uninhabitable.

Both Arsenal and Moline Fire Departments assisted on scene. Rock Island Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Your First Alert Forecast