Current trends driving the state of spending in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This episode of INSI6HT focuses on the state of spending in the Quad Cities--particularly when it comes to big purchases like homes--according to area experts in real estate and finance.

According to a tool from the National Association of Realtors, one year ago, the average monthly mortgage payment in Scott County was $684; today it is $869. This is the effect of higher mortgage loan rates and rising home prices where the median home value is at just over $200 thousand.

In Rock Island county, the average monthly mortgage payment was $489--now it’s up to $675. And the median home value is close to $160 thousand.

In the transportation sector, expenditures overall decreased 8.5 percent in 2020 but vehicle purchases were up almost 3 percent.

