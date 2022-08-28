Current trends driving the state of spending in the Quad Cities

Factors surrounding big purchases such as real estate, automobiles
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This episode of INSI6HT focuses on the state of spending in the Quad Cities--particularly when it comes to big purchases like homes--according to area experts in real estate and finance.

According to a tool from the National Association of Realtors, one year ago, the average monthly mortgage payment in Scott County was $684; today it is $869. This is the effect of higher mortgage loan rates and rising home prices where the median home value is at just over $200 thousand.

In Rock Island county, the average monthly mortgage payment was $489--now it’s up to $675. And the median home value is close to $160 thousand.

In the transportation sector, expenditures overall decreased 8.5 percent in 2020 but vehicle purchases were up almost 3 percent.

INSI6HT thanks the following participating guests in the roundtable discussion:

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

