Famous Winston Churchill portrait swapped with fake, authorities say

By CNN
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) – Canadian authorities are investigating the theft of a famous portrait of Winston Churchill.

The portrait by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh is one of the most reproduced photos of the 20th century.

The original was on display in Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier Hotel, but sometime between Christmas and January 6 someone stole the original and replaced it with a reproduction.

Last weekend, hotel employees noticed the frame holding the print was not hung properly, and the frame did not match others in the space.

The value of the stolen portrait is around $100,000.

An expert on art theft is optimistic the original will be recovered but points out that arrests in cases like this are rare.

