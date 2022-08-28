FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms 8-28-22 until 6 PM

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- **FIRST ALERT DAY from 1 PM until 6 PM for strong to severe storms***

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL to SLIGHT (level 1 to LEVEL 2) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Storms are already starting to strengthen mainly west of the Mississippi River, moving east. Some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, brief heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes, mainly in our northern and eastern counties.

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon into early evening. (KWQC)

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.