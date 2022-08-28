FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms 8-28-22 until 6 PM

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon into early evening.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- **FIRST ALERT DAY from 1 PM until 6 PM for strong to severe storms***

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL to SLIGHT (level 1 to LEVEL 2) risk for the possibility of severe storms today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. Storms are already starting to strengthen mainly west of the Mississippi River, moving east. Some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, brief heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes, mainly in our northern and eastern counties.

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon into early evening.
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon into early evening.(KWQC)

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their...
Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses
Police: Man dies after assault in Rock Falls
The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck
Travis John Paulsen, 35, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children

Latest News

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon into early evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 6 PM
Your First Alert Forecast
MLK center hosted the 35th annual Family Fun Day event
Special Olympics tennis tournament held in QCA