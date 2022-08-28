FIRST ALERT DAY for Strong Sunday Storms

Rain Chances Again Monday
Scattered showers and storms possible today, so keep the wet weather gear handy.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the focus for your Sunday forecast, with breezy and warm conditions during the day. We’ll see highs ranging from the lower to middle 80′s. We do have a severe weather threat from the Storm Prediction Center for the northern and eastern portions of the TV6 viewing area. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect until 6 PM for strong to severe storms, with the main threat being gusty winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Storms should wind down this early evening. Expect several dry hours overnight, followed by rain chances redeveloping toward Monday morning. Look for areas of moderate to heavy rainfall possible, mainly south and east in the afternoon and evening with highs in the 80′s. The rest of the week should remain quiet and relatively rain-free, with sunshine, a few passing clouds, and highs ranging from the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s through Saturday.

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon into early evening.
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon into early evening.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm, with showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe, especially north and east. High: 85°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy this evening. A chance for showers and thunderstorms toward morning. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5-50 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 87°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

