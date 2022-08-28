MLK center hosted the 35th annual Family Fun Day event

MLK center hosted the 35th annual Family Fun Day event
MLK center hosted the 35th annual Family Fun Day event(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Dozens of kids and parents enjoyed the 35th annual Family Fun Day at the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island.

The event Saturday had activities for all ages including face painting, balloons, and live music. Local vendors also got the chance to sell various food, clothes, and shoes.

“I love it, I love being out in the streets, communicating with people, just doing transactions out in the street,” said Major Nettles, owner of Urban Essense and Apparel. “You get to meet to different people, you get to meet different vendors, and it’s nice, I enjoy it.”

The focus of the family event is to celebrate all cultures while also emphasizing strength in neighborhoods and families.

For more information about the MLK center, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Travis John Paulsen, 35, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their...
Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

Latest News

Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island
Rain Sunday
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Hand In Hand Music Fest is a first-ever event benefitting the non-profit slated for Sept. 4,...
Hand In Hand to host first music fest on Sept. 4