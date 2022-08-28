MLK center hosted the 35th annual Family Fun Day event

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Dozens of kids and parents enjoyed the 35th annual Family Fun Day at the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island.

The event Saturday had activities for all ages including face painting, balloons, and live music. Local vendors also got the chance to sell various food, clothes, and shoes.

“I love it, I love being out in the streets, communicating with people, just doing transactions out in the street,” said Major Nettles, owner of Urban Essense and Apparel. “You get to meet to different people, you get to meet different vendors, and it’s nice, I enjoy it.”

The focus of the family event is to celebrate all cultures while also emphasizing strength in neighborhoods and families.

For more information about the MLK center, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.