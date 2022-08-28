Project of the Quad Cities to host monkeypox vaccine clinic on Tuesday

Monkeypox in Olmsted County
Monkeypox in Olmsted County(KTTC)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Project of the Quad Cities has partnered with Scott County Health Department to host a monkeypox vaccine clinic at the non-profit’s location at 1701 River Drive, Suite 110, Moline.

The clinic will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Vaccines are free and will be distributed while supplies last. Walk-ins are welcome, but those interested are encouraged to schedule an appointment here.

To get more information on eligibility, visit the monkeypox Information and resources page on the Scott County website.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their...
Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses
Police: Man dies after assault in Rock Falls
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon into early evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms 8-28-22 until 6 PM
Travis John Paulsen, 35, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children

Latest News

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon into early evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 6 PM
Your First Alert Forecast
MLK center hosted the 35th annual Family Fun Day event
Special Olympics tennis tournament held in QCA