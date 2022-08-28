Project of the Quad Cities to host monkeypox vaccine clinic on Tuesday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Project of the Quad Cities has partnered with Scott County Health Department to host a monkeypox vaccine clinic at the non-profit’s location at 1701 River Drive, Suite 110, Moline.

The clinic will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Vaccines are free and will be distributed while supplies last. Walk-ins are welcome, but those interested are encouraged to schedule an appointment here.

To get more information on eligibility, visit the monkeypox Information and resources page on the Scott County website.

