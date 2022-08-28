SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp recipients to use their EBT cards to shop at a farmer's market in Topsham, Maine.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An outage affecting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been reported across the country, according to Down Detector.

The program, known as SNAP, provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food. Electronic Benefits Transfer, known as EBT, is an electronic system similar to a debit card that allows a SNAP participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their...
Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses
Police: Man dies after assault in Rock Falls
The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck
Travis John Paulsen, 35, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of...
Police: Davenport man sexually abused multiple children

Latest News

Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's...
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Original portrait of Winston Churchill found stolen in Ottawa, the thief replaced the photo...
Famous Winston Churchill portrait swapped with fake, authorities say
Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.
Krispy Kreme launches Artemis Moon doughnut
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon into early evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 6 PM