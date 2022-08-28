Sunday Showers & Storms

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the focus for your Sunday forecast, with breezy and warm conditions during the day. We’ll see highs ranging from the lower to middle 80′s. The main severe weather threat should remain well to our west, and out of the viewing area. Rain chances will continue overnight into Monday. Look for areas of moderate to heavy rainfall possible during the period, with highs in the 80′s. The rest of the week should remain quiet and relatively rain-free, with sunshine, a few passing clouds, and highs ranging from the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s through Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm, with showers and thunderstorms. High: 85°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5-50 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 87°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

