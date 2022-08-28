Sunday Showers & Storms

Rain Chances Again Monday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the focus for your Sunday forecast, with breezy and warm conditions during the day. We’ll see highs ranging from the lower to middle 80′s. The main severe weather threat should remain well to our west, and out of the viewing area. Rain chances will continue overnight into Monday. Look for areas of moderate to heavy rainfall possible during the period, with highs in the 80′s. The rest of the week should remain quiet and relatively rain-free, with sunshine, a few passing clouds, and highs ranging from the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s through Saturday.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm, with showers and thunderstorms. High: 85°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5-50 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 87°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Iowa parents are offering $30,000 for information of the drug dealer who sold fentanyl to their...
Iowa parents offer reward to find fentanyl dealer after daughter overdoses
The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck
Police: Man dies after assault in Rock Falls
Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents.
Attempted child abduction caught on camera

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warmer Sunday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warmer This Weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warmer Temperatures This Weekend
Trending drier now for Thursday
Trending drier now for Thursday