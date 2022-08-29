Back to school: how to deal with Empty Nest Syndrome

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Every year around this time, a brand-new crop of parents experience ‘empty nest syndrome’ when all of their children are off at college or otherwise out on their own.

There’s no doubt it’s a time of big transition for moms and dads, but it doesn’t have to be a bad or sad thing.

Shari Leib, Life Coach and author, shares tips for parents to navigate through the thoughts and feelings of Empty Nest Syndrome.

See more at Leib’s website: https://animperfectlyperfectlife.com/about or call 206-225-7643.

