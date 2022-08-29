Davenport man charged with sexually abusing child

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he sexually abused a child.

Michael Lavern Coon, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; lascivious acts with a child - solicitation, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.

Online jail records show he was being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

On June 25, 2021, the Department of Human Services contacted the Davenport Police Department regarding the sexual assault of a 5-year-old, according to an arrest affidavit.

During a forensic interview, the child disclosed several incidents of sexual abuse the child said was committed by Coon, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Coon admitted that he exposed himself to the child and asked the child to commit a sex act.

