Davenport man charged with sexually abusing child

Michael Lavern Coon, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of second-degree...
Michael Lavern Coon, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; lascivious acts with a child - solicitation, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he sexually abused a child.

Michael Lavern Coon, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; lascivious acts with a child - solicitation, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.

Online jail records show he was being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

On June 25, 2021, the Department of Human Services contacted the Davenport Police Department regarding the sexual assault of a 5-year-old, according to an arrest affidavit.

During a forensic interview, the child disclosed several incidents of sexual abuse the child said was committed by Coon, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Coon admitted that he exposed himself to the child and asked the child to commit a sex act.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Car crash
2 seriously injured in Scott county car crash
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Police confirm vandalism investigation at Moline High School

Latest News

Juan Jose Jinez, 22, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D felony;...
Police: Man arrested in connection with a 2019 stabbing
FIRST ALERT DAY continues until 4 p.m. 8/29
Debra Kay Miller, 55, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Punishable by 25...
Police: Woman took cell phone, threatened person with scissors
Quad Cities native bikes across the country
Quad Cities native bikes across the country