Drought conditions affecting southeast Iowa and west central Illinois

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - While most locations in the TV6 viewing area have received seasonable rainfall this summer, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois have moderate drought conditions.

The latest Drought Monitor released on August 25 has abnormally dry to moderate drought locations in southern Iowa and west central Illinois, including Burlington, Keokuk and Macomb.

Latest Drought Monitor shows moderate drought conditions in southeast Iowa and west central Illinois.(KWQC)

Here is a look at the radar estimated total from August 23 through the 29. Most of the heaviest rain has fallen in the northern half of the TV6 viewing area, while there has been a hole in southeast Iowa.

Estimated Rainfall from August 23-29.(KWQC)

Here is a look at the monthly rainfall statistics for August in Moline and Burlington.

August 2022 Rainfall for Moline vs. Burlington(KWQC)

Yearly statistics (through Aug. 29).

Yearly rainfall for Moline and Burlington(KWQC)

The weather pattern support the potential for drier than normal conditions over the next week and a half or so. Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

