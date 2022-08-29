Eldridge Happy Joe’s Pizza closes Monday

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Eldridge permanently closed its doors Monday.

“We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years,” according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

According to the post, the West 50th Street location in Davenport will cover pick-up orders and deliveries in the area moving forward.

