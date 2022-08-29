Eldridge Happy Joe’s Pizza closes Monday
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Eldridge permanently closed its doors Monday.
“We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years,” according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
According to the post, the West 50th Street location in Davenport will cover pick-up orders and deliveries in the area moving forward.
