Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza closes Monday

Happy Joe's
Happy Joe's(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Eldridge permanently closed its doors Monday.

“We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years,” according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

According to the post, the West 50th Street location in Davenport will cover pick-up orders and deliveries in the area moving forward.

