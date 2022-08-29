FIRST ALERT DAY Monday for strong storms 1 PM- 7 PM

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY Monday 1 PM-7 PM for strong storms***

A First Alert Day will be in effect Monday for strong to severe storms. The morning will have scattered showers and storms with heavy rain at times. The focus will be on afternoon/evening storms.

The First Alert Day will be in effect Monday from 1 PM to 7 PM.

There is a marginal/slight risk for the viewing area with the slight (level 2) risk in eastern counties. The timing for the strong/severe storms will be from 1 PM to 7 PM. As of Sunday night, most of this activity will be found to the southeast of the Quad Cities. The threats on the afternoon storms will be damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

A slight risk is in eastern counties Monday. (kwqc)

The strength of the afternoon/evening storms will be determined by how much rain comes earlier in the day. If there is more rain in the morning, that would limit the severe potential in the afternoon. We will continue tracking this potential starting with the morning rain tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

