Paws of War: ‘helping both ends of the leash’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One way to show appreciation for U.S. veterans’ service to our country is to ensure they receive the support and services they require upon coming home.

One man committed to this philosophy is Robert Misseri, who established the non-profit, Paws of War.

Since 2014, Paws of War has been to rescue shelter dogs and train them to serve and provide greater independence for veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders and other mental illness. The group also rescues dogs and cats for veterans serving overseas.

To learn more, visit the mission’s website at https://pawsofwar.org/ or call 631-406-6595. The email address is Info@pawsofwar.org. Paws of War is on Facebook HERE.

Donations can be made through the mail sent to: 127 Smithtown Blvd. Nesconset, NY 11767

