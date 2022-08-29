Police: 3 former students arrested in connection to vandalism at Moline High School

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men and a teen were arrested Monday in connection to the overnight vandalism and burglary at Moline High School.

Joseph Anderson, 22, and Steven Anderson, 21, both of Moline have each been charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Both are being held in Rock Island County Jail each on a $50,000 bond, according to a press release. A 17-year-old girl was arrested as well and is being detained by Juvenile Court Services.

The three suspects entered the school and caused significant damage to school property, including discharging fire extinguishers and flipping tables as well as breaking televisions, and other electronic devices, officials said. None of the three are current students at Moline High School but had previously been enrolled at the school.

“The Moline Police Department takes our school students’ safety and learning environment extremely seriously. Students deserve the best education possible, including the best facilities, equipment, and classrooms available to them,” said Chief Darren Gault. “Any damage, trespassing, or vandalism to our school facilities will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by law.

Officers also say custodial staff should be praised for their work of preparing the school, as students arrived as scheduled and the school day was not impacted.

The Moline Police and Fire departments responded around 1 a.m. to a fire alarm at the high school, according to a media release.

Officers found the building had been burglarized and some areas of the school had been damaged, police said. School officials were notified and multiple staff members responded to help clean up the damage before school started.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.