Police confirm vandalism investigation at Moline High School

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating after police said the high school was vandalized Monday morning.

The Moline police and fire departments responded around 1 a.m. to a fire alarm at the Moline High School, according to a media release.

Officers found the building had been burglarized and some areas of the school had been damaged, police said. School officials were notified and multiple staff members responded to help clean up the damage before school started.

According to police, the school day was not impacted and students arrived as scheduled.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0402. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities by calling 309-762-9500 or through the P3 Tips smartphone application.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

