Police identify man in fatal single-car crash on I-280 in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police have identified the man in the fatal single-car crash on Interstate 280 in Davenport on Aug. 21.

Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded around 1:18 a.m., to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5.

Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was traveling in the wrong direction and struck a barrier in a construction zone, police said. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Jacob Rink, of Silvis, Illinois, who was the only one in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

