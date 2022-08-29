Police identify man in fatal single-car crash on I-280 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police have identified the man in the fatal single-car crash on Interstate 280 in Davenport on Aug. 21.

Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded around 1:18 a.m., to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5.

Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was traveling in the wrong direction and struck a barrier in a construction zone, police said. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Jacob Rink, of Silvis, Illinois, who was the only one in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

