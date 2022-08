MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police and Fire Departments are investigating what’s believed to be vandalism at Moline High School on Monday morning.

Police say they responded to the school just before 1:00 a.m.

A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple squad cars, a fire truck, and firefighters.

This is a developing story.

