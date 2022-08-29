Police: Man arrested in connection with a 2019 stabbing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Friday in connection to a 2019 case, where police say he stabbed a woman.

Juan Jose Jinez, 22, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and participating in a riot, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded around 10 p.m. March 24, 2019, to Walmart, at 3101 West Kimberly Road, for a reported disturbance.

Jinez and three other people came together in a “violent manner causing bodily injuries” to multiple people.

Jinez used a knife to stab a woman in the back. She was transported to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries at the time.

Jinez was seen on video pulling a knife out and assaulting people, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6 at the Scott County Courthouse, according to court records. Jinez is being held at the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

At the time of the incident, Jinez was serving three years of probation on a charge of trafficking in stolen weapons, and he was given a deferred judgment, according to court records. Prosecutors have since filed a petition to revoke the deferred judgment from the sentencing, a hearing scheduled for Sept. 15.

Court records show Jinez also is wanted for a parole violation in Texas.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.