Police: Sterling student detained after making ‘not viable’ threat

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling, Illinois student was detained after police say the student made a “not viable” threat.

Around 9:46 p.m. Sunday, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and Rock Falls, police said in a media release.

The threat, according to police, was sent from one student to another via social media.

Rock Falls police and schools in both cities also were alerted, according to police.

Sterling police found the student who sent the message. According to police, the threat was “not viable” and officers determined the student had no access to the weapons inferred in the threat.

The student’s parents cooperated with the investigation and the student was subsequently taken to CGH Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, according to police.

Police said the student has been detained on a charge of disorderly conduct-threat to a school, a Class 4 felony.

“Based on the arrest and investigation it has been determined there is no immediate concern or threat to any schools in either Sterling or Rock Falls,” police said in the release.

“Sterling and Rock Falls police will continue to take any threats seriously as the safety of students and school staff is paramount.”

