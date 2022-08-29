Preventing sports-related injuries during the school year

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Playing sports is a practical and fun way for many children to stay healthy and active. However, sports injuries account for almost one-third of all childhood injuries. So it is important to find ways for kids to get the most out of sports while also keeping safe.

Tim Micek, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Mercy One, addresses safety in student sports including coaching credentials, techniques, and the importance of stretching muscles prior to activity.

