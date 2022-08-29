Real Conversations: ABCs of back to school

What parents need to know as they get their kids ready for class
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this edition of Real Conversations in the QC, it’s back to school time across the country and families are putting in the work (if they haven’t already) to get their children ready for another year of learning. As parents know, there’s a lot that goes into getting the kiddos ready so this episode is dedicated to the ABCs of back to school.

We speak with Monique Williams of All In One Financial and Consulting in the Quad Cities for tips on how to spot out some of the budget deals while you’re out shopping for clothes, supplies and groceries.

We also caught up with wardrobe stylist and consultant Machelle Guy for a look at how you can secure some great finds in the thrift shops.

Finally, it’s time to hit the runway. Shay Moore, owner of MooreDivahs, shows us how to repurpose old clothes for a fashion-friendly and affordable look.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Car crash
2 seriously injured in Scott county car crash
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Police confirm vandalism investigation at Moline High School

Latest News

Juan Jose Jinez, 22, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D felony;...
Police: Man arrested in connection with a 2019 stabbing
FIRST ALERT DAY continues until 4 p.m. 8/29
Michael Lavern Coon, 33, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of second-degree...
Davenport man charged with sexually abusing child
Debra Kay Miller, 55, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Punishable by 25...
Police: Woman took cell phone, threatened person with scissors