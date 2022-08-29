Real Conversations: ABCs of back to school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this edition of Real Conversations in the QC, it’s back to school time across the country and families are putting in the work (if they haven’t already) to get their children ready for another year of learning. As parents know, there’s a lot that goes into getting the kiddos ready so this episode is dedicated to the ABCs of back to school.

We speak with Monique Williams of All In One Financial and Consulting in the Quad Cities for tips on how to spot out some of the budget deals while you’re out shopping for clothes, supplies and groceries.

We also caught up with wardrobe stylist and consultant Machelle Guy for a look at how you can secure some great finds in the thrift shops.

Finally, it’s time to hit the runway. Shay Moore, owner of MooreDivahs, shows us how to repurpose old clothes for a fashion-friendly and affordable look.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.