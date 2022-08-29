Scattered strong storms possible today

Cooler and comfy the rest of the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect for strong to severe storms this afternoon and early evening. A few storms may develop this morning and grow into a storm complex producing strong winds, especially east of the Mississippi River. Once the cold front sweeps through the storm chances will quickly push out of our area and quiet weather will be seen the rest of the week. We will likely hit the mid to upper 80s today before settling into the low 80s with sunny skies the rest of this week.

TODAY: Scattered storms. High: 88º. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 63º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 82º

