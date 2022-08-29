Storms Ending This Evening

Sunny and mild for the rest of the week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The front moving through the region could bring a few more showers and storms, but the severe weather potential has been scaled way back, with a marginal to slight risk that looks to be situated mainly along and south of Highway 34. The main threats will include damaging winds, brief heavy rain and hail, but anything that does develop should move out of the region fairly quickly. As the storms exit this evening, we’ll see high pressure moving in. That should clear out the clouds overnight and provide us with sunny and mild conditions for Tuesday, and through the rest of the week. Look for highs in the 70′s to middle 80′s through the period.

TONIGHT:  Evening showers and thunderstorms, then gradual clearing. Low: 63°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 82°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Sunny and warm. High: 83°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

