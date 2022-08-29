Police: Teen bicyclist hit by car in Bettendorf

Bicycle spokes
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a car in Bettendorf. It happened Sunday evening.

According to Bettendorf police, two bicyclists were traveling east on 53rd St. and were going across Devils Glen Rd. when a car waiting to turn at the intersection during a green light hit one of the bicyclists in the crosswalk.

The male bicyclist from Bettendorf received minor injuries in the accident. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

