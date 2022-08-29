Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol identified the man killed after a vehicle chase ended with a crash in Davenport Friday.

According to Iowa State Patrol, troopers were chasing a man, identified as Jeremy S Baumer, of Maryville, Iowa; driving a motorcycle eastbound on West River Drive after he drove at high speeds of over 100 mph.

At 9:55 p.m., the driver crashed into the back of a white Ford Fusion, near the intersection of Fairmount Street and River Drive, police said.

A woman sustained minor injuries but she refused medical services, troopers said. She was the only occupant of the Ford Fusion.

According to troopers, Baumer was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers have not said why they were chasing Baumer. TV6 has reached out to Iowa State Patrol for more information.

