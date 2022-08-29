Unique event space and entertainment venue in Rock Island

Skylark: Unique event space and entertainment venue in Rock Island
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Suzy Robbins, Event Coordinator at Skylark, a unique event space and recording studio, 4401 7th Avenue, Rock Island, informs viewers about the combination recording studio/live music venue/event space and some details about upcoming events.

For more information, visit http://www.skylarkqc.com/ or call 563-505-0866.. The business Facebook page is here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm vandalism investigation at Moline High School
Police confirm vandalism investigation at Moline High School
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
FILE - Car crash
2 seriously injured in Scott county car crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

Latest News

Latest Drought Monitor shows moderate drought conditions in southeast Iowa and west central...
Drought conditions affecting southeast Iowa and west central Illinois
Shari Leid book, Ask Yourself This
Back to school: how to deal with Empty Nest Syndrome
Paws of War rescues and trains shelter dogs to serve and provide independence to our veterans...
Paws of War: ‘helping both ends of the leash’
Police: Man arrested in connection with a 2019 stabbing