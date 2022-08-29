Police: Woman took cell phone, threatened person with scissors

Debra Kay Miller, 55, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Punishable by 25 years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was arrested Sunday after police say she took a person’s cell phone, then threatened them with scissors.

Debra Kay Miller, 55, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Punishable by 25 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded around 12:32 a.m. to the 1700 block of Main Street for a report of a robbery.

Miller was in the area of 1600 North Harrison Street when a person let her borrow her cell phone to make a phone call. Once Miller was done with the call the person asked for their phone back, but Miller refused.

When the person reached for the phone, Miller refused again and a fight started. The Miller was able to break away with the cell phone, from the person.

Miller then armed herself with a pair of scissors, and made threats to the person, before taking off with the person’s cellphone, according to an affidavit.

Court records show Miller is being held at the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Scott County Courthouse.

