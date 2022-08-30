1 in custody after crashing stolen car into power pole in Davenport

Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car...
Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in custody after an early morning crash in Davenport.

According to police, emergency crews responded to 13th and Marquette Streets at 3:49 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash with a person running from the vehicle.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a stolen Hyundai Elantra hit a power pole. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Moline.

After a short foot chase, police say a person of interest was taken into custody.

A TV6 crew reported the bottom of the pole had been severed from the top and was suspended in the air by the wires.

Marquette was closed for several hours as repairs were made to the pole.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

