After-school snacks for on-the-go families

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Class is in session and schedules have become busy filled with after-school activities.

If your household needs some help planning nutritious snacks the whole family will enjoy, Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD highlights nutritious snack options for the refrigerator and pantry. Struss also demos making a yummy snack called “Banana Sushi” that is both easy and fun. Scroll down to get the recipe.

Talking points for how to build a better snack:

Pairing protein and fiber together will help prepare balanced snacks that will keep you full until mealtime

Prewash and precut fruits and veggies upon returning home from your shopping trip for quick easy grab-and-go choices or select from the variety of Hy-Vee Short Cuts for already prepped and ready-to-go options.

Pick up single-serving ready-to-go snacks for easy travel or that stress-free, no-prep grab-and-go after-school snack.

Dietitian-Approved Snacks Combinations:

Nick’s Sticks + Apple Slices

Skinny Pop Popcorn + String Cheese

Apple Slices + Almond Butter

Banana + Dark Chocolate Hummus

Rice Cake + Peanut Butter + Dark Chocolate Chips

Veggie Chips + Laughing Cow Cheese Wedge

Carrots + Hummus or Yogurt-Based Dressing

Yogurt Tube + Nut Pack

RX Kids Bar + Babybel

Hard-Boiled Egg + Berries

Banana “Sushi” (Serves 2)

¼ cup Hy-Vee creamy peanut butter, plus additional for topping

1 (8-inch) Hy-Vee whole-wheat flour tortilla

1 medium banana

Optional toppings:

Freeze-dried strawberries,

crushed Hy-Vee shredded coconut

Hy-Vee fruity crisp rice cereal

Hy-Vee mini semi-sweet baking chips

Shelled pistachios, chopped

1. Spread peanut butter onto tortilla. Lay peeled banana on one end of tortilla and roll up tightly. 2. Cut rolled tortilla crosswise into 8 pieces. Spread peanut butter on top of each piece and dip into crushed freeze-dried strawberries, Hy-Vee shredded coconut, Hy-Vee fruity crisp rice cereal, HyVee mini semi-sweet baking chips, or chopped pistachios.

Recipe link: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/banana-sushi

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.