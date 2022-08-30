After-school snacks for on-the-go families

After school snacks for on-the-go families
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Class is in session and schedules have become busy filled with after-school activities.

If your household needs some help planning nutritious snacks the whole family will enjoy, Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD highlights nutritious snack options for the refrigerator and pantry. Struss also demos making a yummy snack called “Banana Sushi” that is both easy and fun. Scroll down to get the recipe.

Talking points for how to build a better snack:

  • Pairing protein and fiber together will help prepare balanced snacks that will keep you full until mealtime
  • Prewash and precut fruits and veggies upon returning home from your shopping trip for quick easy grab-and-go choices or select from the variety of Hy-Vee Short Cuts for already prepped and ready-to-go options.
  • Pick up single-serving ready-to-go snacks for easy travel or that stress-free, no-prep grab-and-go after-school snack.

Dietitian-Approved Snacks Combinations:

  • Nick’s Sticks + Apple Slices
  • Skinny Pop Popcorn + String Cheese
  • Apple Slices + Almond Butter
  • Banana + Dark Chocolate Hummus
  • Rice Cake + Peanut Butter + Dark Chocolate Chips
  • Veggie Chips + Laughing Cow Cheese Wedge
  • Carrots + Hummus or Yogurt-Based Dressing
  • Yogurt Tube + Nut Pack
  • RX Kids Bar + Babybel
  • Hard-Boiled Egg + Berries

Banana “Sushi” (Serves 2)

  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee creamy peanut butter, plus additional for topping
  • 1 (8-inch) Hy-Vee whole-wheat flour tortilla
  • 1 medium banana

Optional toppings:

  • Freeze-dried strawberries,
  • crushed Hy-Vee shredded coconut
  • Hy-Vee fruity crisp rice cereal
  • Hy-Vee mini semi-sweet baking chips
  • Shelled pistachios, chopped

1. Spread peanut butter onto tortilla. Lay peeled banana on one end of tortilla and roll up tightly. 2. Cut rolled tortilla crosswise into 8 pieces. Spread peanut butter on top of each piece and dip into crushed freeze-dried strawberries, Hy-Vee shredded coconut, Hy-Vee fruity crisp rice cereal, HyVee mini semi-sweet baking chips, or chopped pistachios.

Recipe link: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/banana-sushi

