Aledo police chief arrested, indicted on battery charge Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Aledo police chief was arrested and indicted Monday after being accused of battery while conducting an arrest, according to Illinois State Police.

Christopher Sullivan, 62, is charged and indicted with Battery, Class A Misdemeanor, and 2 counts of Offical Misconduct, Class 3 Felony, according to a press release.

Sullivan surrendered himself to the Mercer County Sheriff’s office Monday and his bond is set at $10,000.

ISP officials say they began an investigation in June 2021 after receiving an allegation of battery being committed by Sullivan while conducting an arrest and on active duty. After investigations gathered evidence in support of the arrest, an indictment was filed Monday charging Sullivan, with Battery and Official Misconduct.

The Mercer County State’s Attorney’s Office requested a Special Prosecutor for the case, and the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office has been appointed, police said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.